Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 43.9% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. SAL Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 131.7% in the third quarter. SAL Trading LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 136,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AZN opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

