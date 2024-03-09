Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,835 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

