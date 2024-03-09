Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,092 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 652,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,549,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $140.53 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $132.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

