Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Metagenomi Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MGX stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metagenomi

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

