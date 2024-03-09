MFA Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

MFA Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 96.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $11.18 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.11.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFA has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in MFA Financial by 1,734.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

