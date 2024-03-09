MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 116.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,857 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,332. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

