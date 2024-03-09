Michael S. Gross Purchases 22,636 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) insider Michael S. Gross purchased 22,636 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SLR Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.11. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 38.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLRC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

