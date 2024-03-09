Michael S. Kerr Sells 1,082 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $49,782.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,117.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Q2 Stock Performance
Shares of QTWO opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $48.99.
Institutional Trading of Q2
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Q2 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
