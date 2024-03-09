Michael S. Kerr Sells 1,082 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $49,782.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,117.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Q2 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

