Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $2,511,694.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $2,590,152.80.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $2,469,644.80.

On Thursday, February 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $28,062,129.92.

On Friday, January 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,008,677.60.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $976,243.00.

Shares of NET stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -178.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

