Miguel M. Calado Sells 2,500 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,114.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HNI opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.15 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in HNI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

