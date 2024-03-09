MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $17.63

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $17.26. MINISO Group shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 260,098 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 95.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 395.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.