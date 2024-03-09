Mixin (XIN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $160.48 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Mixin has a total market cap of $160.48 million and approximately $8,965.14 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $267.87 or 0.00392724 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin launched on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Mixin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

