Mizuho Boosts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $51.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.86.

Get SM Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.