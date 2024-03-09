Mizuho Lowers IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target to $88.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.50.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDA

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDACORP

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.