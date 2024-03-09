Mizuho Trims Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price to $99.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,387 shares of company stock worth $10,771,950 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

