Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 338.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,579 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,625 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ADT by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ADT by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Price Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.51 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.58.

ADT Increases Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. ADT’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

