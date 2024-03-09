Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,731 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,153 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19,470.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 354,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 30,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,277,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VONG stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.98 and a 1-year high of $86.92.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.