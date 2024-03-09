Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,732 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after buying an additional 1,046,155 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $125.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

