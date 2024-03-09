Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 1.1 %

TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

