Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:USMV opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.