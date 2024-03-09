Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

