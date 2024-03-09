Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $259.54 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

