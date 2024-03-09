Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 78,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 94,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 334.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.68 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.