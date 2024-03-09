Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $622,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,236.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,685.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $622,163.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,236.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,967 shares of company stock worth $17,740,350. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NYSE:EW opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

