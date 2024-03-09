Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.