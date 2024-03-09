Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 204 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

