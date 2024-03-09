Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,374 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,374 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of T stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.