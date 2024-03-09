Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $225,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total value of $1,814,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,723 shares in the company, valued at $58,585,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total value of $1,814,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,723 shares in the company, valued at $58,585,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $14,761,605.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 207,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,042,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,173 shares of company stock worth $110,812,424 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $732.21 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.96.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

