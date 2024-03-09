Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $763.62

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $763.62 and last traded at $763.43, with a volume of 85883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $731.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,173 shares of company stock worth $110,812,424 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

