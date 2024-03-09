Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,163,103 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of CME Group worth $972,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $212.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

