Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.54% of Phillips 66 worth $813,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $150.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.