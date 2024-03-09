Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.51% of Parker-Hannifin worth $753,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $1,579,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $537.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $495.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $543.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

