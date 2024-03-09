Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,040 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.77% of Gartner worth $741,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 14.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE IT opened at $463.65 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $476.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,570,667 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

