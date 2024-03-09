Morgan Stanley Has $1.04 Billion Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.78% of McKesson worth $1,042,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $527.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $537.26.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

