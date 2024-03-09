Morgan Stanley Has $778.56 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,492,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,167,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Energy Transfer worth $778,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.1 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

