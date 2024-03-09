Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $997,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.84. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.