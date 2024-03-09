Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,674,311 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of agilon health worth $795,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,324,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in agilon health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

Shares of AGL opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.49. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

