Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.43% of Illinois Tool Works worth $990,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $261.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

