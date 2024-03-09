Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $896,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,862 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.60 and its 200 day moving average is $239.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.89 and a 1-year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

