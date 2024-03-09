Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.08% of CrowdStrike worth $832,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,327,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,769,000 after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $322.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

