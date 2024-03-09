Morgan Stanley Sells 108,622 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,622 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.02% of STERIS worth $870,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STE. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

Shares of STE opened at $233.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.96. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

