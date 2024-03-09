Morgan Stanley Sells 312,839 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,839 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $924,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,211,000 after acquiring an additional 639,649 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.40. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

