Morgan Stanley Sells 466,293 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,121,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $911,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $71.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.