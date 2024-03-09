Morgan Stanley Sells 60,414 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,646,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $956,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ECL opened at $223.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.20. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $227.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

