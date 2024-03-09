Morgan Stanley Sells 995,434 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,581,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Citigroup worth $1,011,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE C opened at $57.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

