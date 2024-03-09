Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,948 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. UBS Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.86. 390,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,635. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $75.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

