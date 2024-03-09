MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.67

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.67 and last traded at $91.67, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.61.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $639.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38.

Get MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 234.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.21% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.