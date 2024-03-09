M&T Bank’s (MTB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $159.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.77. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,053 shares of company stock worth $2,546,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

