MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 5.7%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,792,345 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,159,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MultiPlan by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MultiPlan by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in MultiPlan by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 465,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.