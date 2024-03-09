Myria Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.02 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Myria has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Myria has a total market capitalization of $22.01 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myria token can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myria alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Myria

Myria launched on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. Myria’s official website is myria.com.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 16,372,980,819 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.01267321 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $6,282,557.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.